Iraqi city records the highest temperature in the world

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Amid the scorching heat wave the world is currently witnessing, an Iraqi city recorded the highest temperature on earth, according to the specialized website El Dorado Weather.

According to the El Dorado Weather, the temperature exceeded 51 degrees Celsius (123.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Iraqi city of Basra in southern Iraq, which is the highest temperature on earth.

The 10 highest temperatures in the world, according to El Dorado Weather, were recorded in the following cities:

1- Basra International Airport (Iraq): 51.8 degrees Celsius (125.24 degrees Fahrenheit).

2- Ahvaz (Iran): 51.6 degrees Celsius (124.88 degrees Fahrenheit).

3- Safi-abad Dezful (Iran): 51.6 degrees Celsius (124.88 degrees Fahrenheit).

4- Abadan (Iran): 51.5 degrees Celsius (124.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

5- Abdali (Kuwait): 51.1 degrees Celsius (123.98 degrees Fahrenheit).

6- Basra – Al-Hussein (Iraq): 51 degrees Celsius (123.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

7- Al-Amidiyah (Iran): 51 degrees Celsius (123.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

8- Al-Sabriya (Kuwait): 50.5 degrees Celsius (122.9 degrees Fahrenheit).

9- Al-Faw (Iraq): 50.2 degrees Celsius (122.36 degrees Fahrenheit).

10- Al-Jahra (Kuwait): 50.2 degrees Celsius (122.36 degrees Fahrenheit).