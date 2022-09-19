Iraqi Civil Defense puts out 78 fires within 24 hours

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Civil Defense revealed on Sunday that its teams put out 78 fires during the past 24 hours, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The Directorate of the Civil Defense mentioned that its teams completed 78 tasks in different governorates in the previous 24 hours, and that only one person was injured, INA mentioned.

The Civil Defense Directorate mentioned that one of the most important incidents recorded during the past 24 hours took place in Babylon governorate where a huge fire broke out inside a tank loaded with fuel in the Al-Mahawil district on the international highway.

A fire also broke out in Nineveh governorate, and firefighters managed to put it out before it reaches the car repair garages next to the accident site.

The Civil Defense Directorate also indicated that a fire broke out inside a residential building, and firefighters were able to control it and save sums of money in one of the neighborhoods in Kirkuk governorate.

The most common cause of fires is electrical short circuit as it caused 47 percent of fire incidents, according to the Iraqi Civil Defense.