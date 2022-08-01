Iraqi Civil Defense records 3 thousand fires in July

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi authorities announced on Monday that three thousand fires broke out during July, according to the statement of the Iraqi Civil Defense cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement mentioned that the number of fires during July reached 3,077 incidents which is the highest number over the past years.

The statement explained that the reasons for the increased fires are the urban expansion, the use of unauthorized building materials, and the use of some residential buildings in residential neighborhoods as irregular warehouses.

The statement indicated that the fires caused the death of 18 people, and most of the deaths were a result of inhaling the toxic smoke of fires.

The most common cause of fires was electrical short circuits, as it caused 47 percent of fire incidents, according to the statement.

The Iraqi Civil Defense called on citizens to quickly call the toll-free number of the civil defense (115) to reduce the time in which civil defense teams respond to accidents.