Iraqi Defence Minister participates in Moscow Conference on International Security

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Defence announced on Wednesday that Minister of Defence, Juma Inad, went to Russia to participate in the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security after he received an invitation from the Russian Minister of Defence, Sergei Shoigu.

A statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Defence mentioned that Inad is heading a high-level delegation that included the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army for Operations, and the Director General of Intelligence and Security.

The statement elaborated that Inad visited the international defense industry fair ‘Military and Technical Forum – ARMY 2022,’ held at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center in Moscow, arms factories, drone factory and factories where the Sukhoi 57 fighter jets and S-400 air defense missile systems are manufactured.

Shoigu stated on Tuesday that the global security system is changing radically, and the era of absolute dominance of the United States and its Western allies has ended.

The 10th Moscow Conference on International Security was held on August 15-16. It is being held since 2012, and is an annual forum convened by the Russian Ministry of Defense to discuss urgent issues and trends on the international military agenda.