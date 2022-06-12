Iraqi Defense Minister discusses military cooperation with Egyptian counterpart

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Egyptian Minister of Defense and Military Production, Mohamed Zaki, received on Sunday the Iraqi Minister of Defense, Juma Inad, in Cairo to discuss military cooperation between both countries.

Inad and the accompanying delegation arrived in Egypt in an official visit that will last for several days.

The meeting between Inad and Zaki addressed topics of common interest, military cooperation and exchange of experience between the armed forces of both countries.

The Egyptian Minister of Defense confirmed Egypt’s pride in the well-established relations with Iraq, and stressed the keenness of the Egyptian General Command of the Armed Forces to increase the cooperation and partnerships with Iraq in various military fields.

Inad praised Egypt’s influential and effective role both regionally and internationally, and the role it plays in achieving security and stability in the Middle East.

The meeting was attended by senior commanders of the armed forces of both countries, the Iraqi ambassador and the military attaché of the Republic of Iraq in Cairo.