Iraqi Defense Minister discusses training, logistical support with NATO, European Coalition

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Inad met Monday with Commander of NATO Mission in Iraq Lieutenant General Michael Lollesgaard and General Tim Radford, Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe, to discuss training, development and logistical support.

The Iraqi Ministry of Defense, in a press statement, explained that Inad received Lollesgaard and Radford in his office in Baghdad to discuss ways of cooperation between the European coalition forces, the NATO mission and the Ministry of Defense, especially in fields of training, development and logistical support, according Iraqi News Agency.

Since the NATO Mission in Iraq (NMI) was established in October 2018, it worked on strengthening Iraqi security institutions and forces to help them prevent the return of ISIS, fight terrorism and stabilize the country.

Following a request from the Iraqi government in February 2021, NATO defense ministers decided to increase the size of NMI and to expand training activities to include more Iraqi security institutions, and areas other than Baghdad.