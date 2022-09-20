Iraqi Defense Minister meets with French ambassador, military attaché

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Defense, Juma Inad, received on Tuesday the French Ambassador to Iraq and the Military attaché, according to a statement reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement elaborated that Inad received the French Ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevalier, and the French military attaché to Iraq in the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense in Baghdad.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation and the bilateral relations between the two countries, according to the statement.

INA reported last February that the Iraqi Ministry of Defense intends to purchase fighter jets and defense systems from France, Russia and Pakistan.

Defense News reported that France offered Iraq 20 drones, and that the Iraqi army intends to buy 14 French Rafale fighter jets at a cost of 240 million USD which Iraq will provide in a form of oil instead of cash.

The Commander of the Iraqi Ground Forces, Qassem al-Muhammadi, confirmed to the INA earlier that there are new contracts to import advanced drones and artillery from France.