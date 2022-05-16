Iraqi Defense Minister, NATO’s new commander discuss training support

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Minister of Defense, Juma Inad, discussed on Monday ways to provide support in the field of training with Commander of NATO mission in Iraq, Major General Giovanni Iannucci, during their meeting in the ministry’s headquarters in Baghdad.

According to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), The Iraqi Ministry of Defense issued a press statement explaining that Inad welcomed the new commander in Iraq and wished him success in his work.

“During the meeting, the two officials discussed the work progress of the NATO mission in Iraq, and the future support it could provide to the Ministry of Defense, particularly in the field of training,” according to the press statement of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.

On Tuesday last week, Major General Giovanni Iannucci from Italy assumed command of NATO Mission in Iraq, after a change of command ceremony held in Baghdad. Iannucci succeeded Lieutenant General Michael Lollesgaard from Denmark, who had assumed his command on May 6, 2021.