Iraqi neurosurgeon performs hundreds of free surgeries for patients despite retirement

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi neurosurgeon, Anwar Nuri continues to perform surgeries for free at the Neurosurgery Teaching Hospital in Baghdad, despite his retirement 10 months ago.

According to Russia Today News, Nuri’s retirement comes after a professional and long-standing career. It is estimated he performed around 480 complex brain and spinal cord surgeries within 10 months.

Nuri decided to stay in the hospital after his retirement to perform surgeries for free and to continue receiving patients – giving back to his community.

The neurosurgeon succeeded to decipher brain tumors, and to perform rare and complex surgeries throughout his career.

Nuri also supervised the examination and graduation of neuroscience students, and led many scientific discussions to develop the field of neuroscience.