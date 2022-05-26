Iraqi economy one of Middle East’s fastest growing

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, stated on Thursday that Iraq became one of the most important countries in the Middle East in terms of economic growth, in a speech he delivered during the launch of Iraq National Strategy for Early Childhood Development (2022-2031).

Al-Kadhimi, during his speech, explained that the current government, came to power in hard and complicated conditions, had certain tasks to perform, the most important of which was to hold fair and just elections.

“We managed to create better economic and security conditions, and the government succeeded after we were on the verge of economic collapse,” Al-Kadhimi added.

“International reports and indicators confirm that the Iraqi economy today is the fastest growing, and Iraq is now one of the most important countries in the Middle East in terms of economic growth,” Al-Kadhimi elaborated in his speech.

“According to the available capabilities, we succeeded in overcoming several challenges. Other challenges require hard work and further cooperation between the country’s institutions, political blocs and all concerned parties of the Iraqi society,” Al-Kadhimi clarified.