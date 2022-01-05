Iraqi Finance Minister visits the ancient city of Babylon

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister of Iraq, Dr. Ali Allawi, visited the ancient city of Babylon. Located south of Baghdad, the finance minister was briefed on the archaeological city, its historical landmarks, and the ongoing works including maintenance, surveying and excavations.

The Director-General of the Department of Investigation and Excavations, Ali Shalgham, said: “Minister Allawi listened to a detailed explanation by the inspector of antiquities and heritage of Babylon about the problems and obstacles that hinder the way to work in Babylon.” Shalgham further added that more financial allocations are needed to support projects in Babylon and elsewehere in Iraq.

Babylon was added to the United Nations’ list of World Heritage sites in 2019.