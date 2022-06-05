Iraqi FM calls for dialogue path to contain Russian-Ukrainian war consequences

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, called on countries of Arab Contact Group, on Sunday, to create a dialogue path to contain the growing repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian war during a video conference, according to a press statement issue by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement mentioned that the video conference Fuad called for earlier was attended by the Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit and foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Algeria.

At the beginning of the video conference, Fuad thanked the General Secretariat of the Arab League for its response to the Iraqi request to hold the meeting. He confirmed that the formation of the contact group was based on realization of the global risks and consequences of the war between Russia and Ukraine especially in areas of energy and food security.

According to the statement, Fuad explained that the regional consequences of the ongoing war became more complicated in terms of the increasing prices of fuel and the shortage in many types of supplies in different societies in the Middle East and North Africa.

The attendees commended the Iraqi initiative to hold the meeting to study possible mechanisms and to work on activating a proposal.