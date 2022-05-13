Iraqi FM calls on his Norwegian counterpart to open embassy in Baghdad

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, called on Norwegian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Anniken Huitfeldt, to open her country’s embassy in Baghdad, on Wednesday, during a meeting held on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, held in Marrakesh, Morocco.

According to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, Hussein reviewed the bilateral ties with the Norwegian official and possible ways to enhance them, and valued Norway’s stances supporting Iraq.

Hussein explained that Norway provided Iraq with great services, and stood by its side during difficult circumstances.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister clarified that Iraq overcame the terrorism crisis, and is now in the stage of reconstruction. He called on the Norwegian side to support the reconstruction and economy of Iraq as it supported the Iraqi security.

Hussein also called on the Norwegian side to increase the efforts to hold the meeting of the Iraqi-Norwegian joint committee, and to open the Norwegian embassy in Baghdad as it will have a positive impact in opening new horizons of joint cooperation.

Huitfeldt confirmed the continued support of her country to Iraq, and Norway’s interest to continue joint cooperation.

The Norwegian official also expressed gratitude and appreciation for the efforts exerted by the Iraqi government to liberate cities from the grip of ISIS.