Iraqi FM discusses bilateral relations, regional developments with French counterpart

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, discussed on Wednesday the regional developments, the bilateral relations, and ways to enhance coordination between Baghdad and Paris, during a phone call with the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Both ministers stressed the need to reduce tension in the region, and to avoid escalation that would not serve any party.

Hussein and Colonna talked about the bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and its improvement in certain areas.

The two officials stressed the need to continue the discussions that began in Baghdad between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and to provide solutions that would achieve security, stability, and boost development in the region.

The two ministers also discussed the negotiation process of the nuclear agreement between Iran and the six countries, and its positive reflections on the security and stability of the region.

Colonna offered her sincere condolences to the government and people of Iraq for the victims of the bombing of a tourist village in Duhok governorate. She confirmed the commitment of France to fully support Iraq’s sovereignty in order to ensure its security and stability.

Hussein invited Colonna to visit Baghdad to discuss ways to develop the bilateral relations between the two countries.