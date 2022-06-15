Iraqi FM discusses political, security developments with National Security Advisor

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, discussed on Wednesday the latest developments of the security and political situations in Iraq and the region, during his meeting with the National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, in Baghdad, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned that Hussein stressed the importance of the role Iraq plays in resolving conflicts based on dialogue and diplomacy to spare Iraq from possible regressions.

Both Hussein and Araji discussed the decision of the Iraq government regarding the transfer of Iraqi families from Al-Hol refugee camp in Syria to Iraq, and the efforts of the government in this regard, according to the statement.

According to a press statement issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) earlier in June, the overcrowded refugee camp of Al-Hol is controlled by the Kurdish authorities, and is located in northeastern Syria, less than 10 kilometers away from the Iraqi borders.

According to the United Nations, around 56 thousand people live in this refugee camp. In addition to foreign families of militants, estimated at about 10 thousand people, it also shelters families of displaced Syrians and Iraqis, some of them are still in contact with ISIS.