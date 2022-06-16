Iraqi FM expresses satisfaction of Saudi-Iranian talks

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, expressed his satisfaction regarding the ongoing talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart on Thursday, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement mentioned that Hussein confirmed the determination of the Iraqi government to continue facilitating the direct talks between foreign ministers of the two countries, to help the relations return to its normal state.

During their phone call, Hussein and the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, discussed issues of common interest as well as regional, international and security situations and its reflections on all parties.

Abdollahian addressed the US-Iranian relations and the current Iranian stance on the negotiations that took place in Vienna, particularly after the decision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to monitor the Iranian nuclear program.

Hussein stressed the importance of enhancing stability, and following coordination mechanisms, especially that Iraq adopts the approach of de-escalation, according to the statement.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister expressed Iraq’s readiness to facilitate the understandings reached regarding reopening land borders for travelers. On the other hand, The Iranian Foreign Minister described the last round of negotiations with Saudi Arabia that took place in Baghdad as positive.

He also welcomed the implementation of the outcomes of these negotiations, and commended the role the Iraqi Foreign Ministry plays in this regard.