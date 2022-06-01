Iraqi FM, Italy’s Vice FM exchange views on Russia-Ukraine war

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, discussed on Wednesday the regional and international political developments with Italy’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Marina Sereni, during their meeting in Baghdad.

During their meeting, Hussein and Sereni exchanged views on issues of common interest, and talked about ways to strengthen the relations between the two countries to meet the needs of their people, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of foreign Affairs.

The statement mentioned that the two officials discussed the current regional and international political developments as well as the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

Hussein and Sereni had similar views regarding the development of a mechanism to end the Russian-Ukrainian war which has dangerous repercussions on countries of the region and the world.

Both officials agreed that the ongoing war will have negative impacts on sectors such as energy and global food security.

Sereni delivered a message to Hussein in which the Italian government confirms its support to the people and the government of Iraq, in all fields that would preserve the bilateral ties, and maintain the democratic system in Iraq in order to achieve stability.