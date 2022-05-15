Iraqi FM, Moroccan counterpart confirm Moroccan embassy in Baghdad to open soon

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, and Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, confirmed on Friday, during their meeting in Morocco, that the Moroccan embassy in Baghdad will open soon, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

The two ministers, during their meeting held on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh, confirmed the importance of developing the Iraqi-Moroccan relations, and called for activating the work of Iraqi-Moroccan committee to have its meetings held in Baghdad next July.

Both officials agreed to sign a political consultation agreement during Bourita’s next visit to Baghdad to coordinate stances and serve the common interests of the two countries.

Hussein explained that the Iraqi government is moving forward to create an attractive investment climate to provide promising investment opportunities for Moroccan companies to participate in the construction of industrial, economic, agricultural and tourism infrastructure.

Hussein and Bourita exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest, and discussed ways to face challenges and applying peaceful solutions that would achieve security and stability.

The two officials talked about the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war and its spillovers on political, economic and security levels.

Bourita confirmed Morocco’s support to Iraq to overcome security challenges to preserve its stability and sovereignty. He added that Morocco is regionally reliable and has clear foreign relations, and expressed Morocco’s support to Iraq to become a member of the World Trade Organization.