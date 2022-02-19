Iraqi FM participates in the Munich Security Conference

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – On February 18, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein participated in the opening session of the 58th Munich Security Conference. Led by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the session was attended by many international leaders.

The session reviewed the most prominent global crises, particularly the Covid-19 pandemic and its continuing repercussions, climate change, migrations. The conference also discussed about the latest developments on the Ukrainian-Russian border and the diplomatic efforts to contain it.