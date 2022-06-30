Iraqi FM reveals Jordanian-Iranian, Egyptian-Iranian dialogues to begin in Baghdad

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, revealed on Thursday that Jordanian-Iranian and Egyptian-Iranian dialogues are starting in Baghdad, according to a statement to Al-Arabiya news.

Hussein confirmed that Iraq proposed to publicize the dialogue between Riyadh and Tehran, and stated that Iraq’s foreign policy succeeded and there is a great support from many countries.

Hussein added that the relations with Saudi Arabia are very good and witness constant development.

Regarding the visit of Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to Saudi Arabia, Hussein confirmed that the visit addressed the commercial relations and dialogue between Riyadh and Tehran.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced last Monday that Al-Kadhimi conveyed to Iran some points from Saudi Arabia regarding that bilateral talks, according to Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Khatibzadeh stated that the aim of Al-Kadhimi’s visit to Iran is to revive the Saudi-Iranian talks, and added that the Saudi side is ready to continue the talks at the diplomatic level in Baghdad.

Al-Kadhimi visited the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday following a visit to Saudi Arabia where he met with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The talks Al-Kadhimi held in the two countries represent a roadmap to strengthen the bilateral relations between Riyadh and Tehran.