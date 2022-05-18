Iraqi Foreign Minister calls for conference for countries suffered from genocide

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, called for a conference that includes countries suffered from genocide during his meeting with the United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Alice Nderitu, on Wednesday.

According to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fuad and Nderitu discussed the latest regional and international developments, especially the ones related to genocide cases.

Fuad expressed Iraq’s support to the work of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), and to the efforts of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIL (UNITAD).

During the meeting, Fuad addressed the suffering of Iraqi people because of genocide crimes committed by the former regime, al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorist group. He called for holding a joint conference that includes countries suffered from genocide to raise the awareness about these crimes, and to share the experiences on how to deal with their effects.

Nderitu confirmed Iraq’s support, and commended the cooperation of the Iraqi Ministry of foreign Affairs with the UNITAD team, and its keenness to hold meetings regularly to discuss issues important for coordination to hold ISIS accountable.

Nderitu also stressed the need to raise awareness about the crimes of genocide and hold its perpetrators accountable.