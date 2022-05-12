Iraqi Foreign Minister discusses Saudi-Iranian relations with his Saudi counterpart

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, discussed bilateral cooperation between Baghdad and Riyadh in different fields with the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, held in Marrakesh, Morocco.

According to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, Hussein stressed the importance of prior coordination at the regional and international levels.

The two officials exchanged views regarding the developments of the regional and international issues of common interest, and about tackling various challenges facing the region.

Hussein confirmed that the Iraqi government will work tirelessly and use all its relationships to create a suitable opportunity for understanding between Tehran and Riyadh.

The two ministers addressed the bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and their improvement in certain areas.

The two sides stressed the necessity to continue the discussions that started in Baghdad, move forward with peaceful solutions that would achieve security and stability, and push cooperation forward to achieve peace and development.

The Saudi minister confirmed Saudi Arabia’s keenness to develop bilateral cooperation, and to take it to a level that meets the needs of the two countries, wishing Iraq and the Iraqi people progress and welfare.