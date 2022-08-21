Iraqi Foreign Ministry brings back its ambassador to Jordan

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday it brought back to Baghdad its ambassador to Jordan, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said in a statement that the ministry brought back the Iraqi Ambassador to Jordan, Haider Al-Adhari, to Baghdad, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

“We are following the photos related to the ambassador of Iraq in Jordan that have been circulated on social media,” Sahaf said following a ministry statement confirming that an action will be taken against its ambassador to Jordan.

Sahaf added that the ministry draws the attention of media and public opinion that appropriate measures will be taken as soon as possible, in a manner that enhances the values of Iraqi diplomacy.

Pictures of Maysam Al-Rubaie, Adhari wife, with the Lebanese singer, Ragheb Alama, sparked widespread controversy among activists on social media as some considered it inappropriate.

These photos were taken when the ambassador and his wife hosted Ragheb Alama, who performed a few days ago in a concert at the Fuheis Festival in Jordan which is his first participation in this festival.