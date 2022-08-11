Iraqi government extends agreement to sell diesel fuel to Lebanon

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Council of Ministers agreed on Thursday to extend the agreement selling diesel fuel to Lebanon to help the country during the crisis it is going through, according to a statement of the spokesperson for the Iraqi Council of Ministers, Hassan Nazim.

Nazim, during a press conference following a meeting of the Iraqi Council of Ministers, announced that the Council of Ministers agreed to extend the agreement through which Iraq sells diesel fuel to Lebanon.

“The decision aims to help Lebanon in the crisis it is going through, Nazim added.

The Iraqi government ratified an agreement last November to supply Lebanon with a quantity of 500 thousand tons of diesel fuel.

Lebanon has been suffering since April 2021 from a severe shortage of fuel required for power plants, and this caused power outages for 20 hours a day. This crisis is a result of the lack of foreign currency at the Central Bank of Lebanon which became unable to continue paying suppliers in foreign currency.

On September 8, energy and petroleum ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon reached what they said was a ‘road map’ to supply Lebanon with Egyptian gas.