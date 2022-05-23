Iraqi government interested in artificial intelligence

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, during his meeting with Professor of artificial intelligence and the president of eSystems Engineering Society, Dhiya al-Jumeily, On Sunday, confirmed the government’s interest in developing artificial intelligence facilities and supporting related scientific researches, according to a press statement issued by the Iraqi cabinet.

Kadhimi, during the meeting, commended the scientific accomplishments Jumeily achieved that also received great attention in the global scientific communities.

According to the cabinet’s press statement, Kadhimi emphasized the government’s interest in supporting scientific researches specialized in artificial intelligence, encouraging Iraq’s possession of a scientific base for this modern field, and developing Iraqi human resources specialized in this field.

On the other hand, Jumeily thanked the Prime minister for the reception, and praised the government’s programs that seek to care about innovators, support them and develop their role in the society.

Jumeily is a professor in the School of Computer Science and Mathematics at Liverpool John Moores University. He has extensive research interests covering a wide variety of interdisciplinary perspectives concerning the theory and practice of Applied Artificial Intelligence in medicine, human biology, environment, intelligent community and health care.

The professor published over 300 peer reviewed scientific international publications, 12 books and 14 book chapters, in multidisciplinary research areas.

Artificial intelligence is the ability of a digital computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings.

Artificial intelligence is a type of modern sciences that has spread widely in recent years, and entered many industrial and research fields, especially robotics and smart services for governments and companies.