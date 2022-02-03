Iraqi Governor of the Central Bank visits Egypt

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, Mustafa Ghaleb Mokhif and his delegation, arrived in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday.

Mokhif met with Tarek Amer, Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt. The governors discussed bilateral relations between the two monetary institutions and ways to develop supervisory work and joint cooperation in the banking sector. A memorandum of understanding was signed on monitoring electronic payments between the two sides.

Mokhif later met with Egypt’s Minister of Finance, Mohamed Maait, on the sidelines of the delegation’s visit to Egypt. The two sides discussed the financial and monetary challenges of both countries and the need to exchange experiences in the financial and monetary sectors, stressing the importance of coordinating financial and monetary policies.