Iraqi incubator Business Avenue opens third Baghdad branch

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi business incubation center, Business Avenue, recently opened its latest branch located near the Abu Jaafar Al-Mansour Square in Baghdad, Iraq. The new branch will have over 100 offices that will total an area size of 1,800m.

This will be Business Avenue’s third branch with the other two located in Karrada and a nearby branch also located in the Al-Mansour area.

Targeting small and medium size enterprises (SMEs), Business Avenue provides state-of-the-art serviced offices, co-work areas, meeting rooms and event spaces. The center assists Iraqi startups and entrepreneurs to grow their businesses for the Iraqi market.