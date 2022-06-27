Iraqi Intelligence arrests artifact smuggling network

Baghdad (iraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) announced on Sunday the arrest of an artifact smuggling network in three governorates, according to a statement issued by the INIS cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The INIS, in its statement, mentioned that it continues its efforts to combat organized crime, particularly the crimes of smuggling Iraqi antiquities and human trafficking, through qualitative raids against these gangs.

The statement added that INIS members managed to arrest one of the suspects in Babylon governorate after he was lured to Karbala governorate possessing a precious artifact.

The statement indicated that the INIS succeeded to arrest a gang of three suspects smuggling antiquities in the neighborhood of Bab Al-Moatham in Baghdad.

The statement clarified that the gang in Bab Al-Moatham was arrested for possessing an ancient book dating back to ancient Arab eras.

In an attempt to motivate citizens to hand over artifacts to the government, the Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities announced last week that there will be a financial reward for anyone hands over artifacts to the ministry.