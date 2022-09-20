Iraqi, Jordanian, French foreign ministers discuss Baghdad Conference

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The foreign ministers of Iraq, Jordan and France discussed on Monday holding the second version of Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

A statement issued by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry mentioned that the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, met with the Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ayman Safadi, and the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, to discuss holding the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership in its second edition, in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

The tripartite meeting which was held on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York discussed the preparations related to the agenda and objectives of the conference, according to the statement of the Foreign Ministry.

The conference aims to sustain dialogue between the concerned countries, create cooperation and stability in the region, establish economic partnerships, and protect Iraq from external threats, according to the statement.

The statement added that Fuad, at the end of the meeting, suggested to his Jordanian and French counterparts that the conference secretariat be jointly run by an Iraqi administration.