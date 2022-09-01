Iraqi judiciary postpones lawsuit to dissolve parliament until Wednesday

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Federal Supreme Court in Iraq postponed on Thursday its decision regarding the lawsuit to dissolve the Parliament until next Wednesday.

“The Federal Supreme Court adjourned its session related to the lawsuit to dissolve the Parliament, and set next Wednesday as a date for issuing the decision,” a judicial source told Alsumaria News.

Iraq witnessed bloody clashes last Monday and Tuesday in which more than 30 people were killed and more than 500 were wounded.

The clashes took place after supporters of the Sadrist movement broke into a number of government buildings in the Green Zone in Baghdad, immediately after the movement’s leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced he is quitting politics.

Supporters of the Sadrist movement withdrew from Baghdad streets in compliance with the directives of their leader who criticized what he described as ‘revolution’ and the violence that prevailed the protests.

The decision of Muqtada al-Sadr to resign from political work took place months after struggle against the Coordination Framework, which includes Shiite parties and forces, to form a majority government, after the Sadrist movement won the majority of seats in the Parliament.