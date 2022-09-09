Iraqi Museum receives 270 artifacts

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The rescue archaeological excavation team operating in Al-Zubayr district in Basra handed over 270 artifacts of different types and sizes to the Iraqi Museum.

“The mission delivered today 270 antiquities dating back to different eras in its first excavation season,” said Hassan Nazim, Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities.

Amongst the artifacts included gold, glass, and various stone pieces. Some of the ancient items included burners in the form of boats with geometric decorations and silver coins bearing the name of one of the Abbasid caliphs.

The Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities praised the efforts of the rescue excavation mission to extract the artifacts and transfer them to the Iraqi Museum to preserve, classify and study them.