Iraqi national dialogue starts to solve political impasse

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi national dialogue meeting was held on Wednesday at the government palace to find solutions to the current political impasse, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister press office.

The national dialogue meeting was held under the auspices of Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, with the participation of leaders of the political forces in Iraq, and in the presence of President Barham Salih, heads of the legislative and judicial authorities, and the Special Representative for the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq, according to the statement.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi invited leaders of political parties to a national meeting to start a serious dialogue in order to find solutions to the current political crisis, the statement mentioned.

The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, who participated in the meeting as a representative of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, said that no decision will be made in the meeting, and it will only discuss the initiatives put forward to resolve the political crisis.

Al-Kadhimi called on the political forces to a meeting at the government palace on Tuesday to start a serious national dialogue, as stated in a statement issued his press office hours after leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, announced the postponement of a mass protest he had called for.

Ten months after the legislative elections took place, the political forces are still unable to elect a new president and form a new government.