Iraqi national futsal team loses to Saudi Arabia, leaves WAFF Futsal Championship

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi national futsal team lost 3-2 to the Saudi national team in the 2022 West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) Futsal Championship held at the Al-Naser Club Hall in Kuwait.

The Iraqi national Futsal team had tied with the Kuwaiti team in its first match, while it defeated Palestine in the second round.

The Kuwaiti team, along with the Saudi team, qualified for the next round of the tournament.

Iraq took an early one-goal lead but two strikes by Abdulelah Al-Otaibi and one by Saleh Al-Qarni were ultimately enough to see Saudi progress, according to Arab News.

The Saudi team’s semifinals opponent will be determined after Thursday’s conclusion of Group B, which includes Bahrain, Lebanon, Oman and the UAE, according to Arab News.