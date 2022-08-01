Iraqi Oil Ministry reveals oil export statistics for July

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Monday the initial statistics of the exported quantities of crude oil and the revenues achieved for the month of July, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Oil.

According to the statistics revealed by the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), the total exports of crude oil during July reached 102,385,049 (nearly 102.4 million) barrels, with total revenues of 10.608 billion USD.

The statistics indicated that the total quantities of crude oil exported during July from oil fields in central and southern Iraq reached 99,965,094 (nearly 100 million) barrels, while quantities of crude oil exported from the Kirkuk fields through the port of Ceyhan were 2,344,536 (nearly 2.35 million) barrels.

The average daily quantities of exported crude oil were 3.303 million barrels, and the average price per barrel was more than 103.60 dollars.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil started to share information about oil export operations and revenues out of its awareness and belief to let the information available for the Iraqi people.