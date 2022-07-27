Iraqi Oil Ministry to develop national pipeline network

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Tuesday that it is planning to develop the national pipeline network, while referring to the efforts made to secure fuel for consumers, power plants and vital sectors, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Oil for refineries, Hamid Younis Al-Zobaie, chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of Iraq Oil Pipelines Company, and revealed that they discussed plans and studies to develop the long-distance pipeline network in the country, as well as the obstacles and challenges facing their work, and ways to provide effective solutions, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Oil.

Al-Zobaie confirmed that the ministry is keen to develop and modernize the national pipeline network and the infrastructure of the oil sector to enhance and sustain storage capacities, and to reach a high flow in the processes of pumping and distributing oil and its derivatives.

Al-Zobaie talked about the promising plans for the oil pipelines sector since it contributes to the sustainability of oil production, and provides other sectors with crude oil or petroleum products.

The Deputy Director-General in charge of managing the company, Majed Abdel Reda, explained that the company’s staff is working according to previously prepared plans to develop pipeline networks, rehabilitate the ones damaged, lay new pipelines, and increase storage capacities in their warehouses spread across the country to secure fuel for consumers, power plants and vital sectors.