Iraqi Oil Ministry, Total discuss 1,000 megawatt solar energy investment in Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, discussed on Tuesday investments to produce one thousand megawatts from solar energy with the CEO of TotalEnergies, Patrick Jean Pouyanné, according to a statement of the Iraqi Ministry of Oil cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The statement mentioned that Abdul Jabbar, during his meeting with Pouyanné in the French capital, Paris, confirmed moving forward with the implementation of oil contracts the Iraqi Ministry of Oil signed with TotalEnergies.

The Iraqi minister mentioned that the purpose of the meeting was to follow up on the technical and administrative progress of the four contracts included in an agreement signed earlier between the Iraqi ministry and the French company, according to the statement.

The meeting addressed Artawi field gas investment contract after signing the design contract for the Artawi Central Complex between the state-owned South Gas Company (SGC) and KBR in cooperation with TotalEnergies.

Abdul Jabbar also discussed the seawater reprocessing project as it is significantly important to sustain and increase the production of oil fields in southern Iraq, as well as researching the development of the Artawi field, and the mechanisms for implementing a project to produce one thousand megawatts from solar energy.

Pouyanné confirmed that TotalEnergies stands with Iraq to achieve its development goals in energy and oil sector, and stressed that Iraq is one of the most promising countries in terms of attracting global investments to implement projects in oil and gas sector.

Pouyanné mentioned that TotalEnergies is committed to its partnership with the Iraqi government and keens on achieving mutual trust in a way that serves common interests.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil concluded a set of contracts with TotalEnergies considered the largest in the history of the local oil industry in terms of the volume of investments.