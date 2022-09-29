Iraqi oil revenues exceed 9 billion USD in August

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Thursday that oil export revenues for August exceeded nine billion USD, according to the Oil Ministry statement cited by the Iraqi news Agency (INA).

According to the final statistics issued by the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), crude oil exports reached nearly 102 million barrels with revenues exceeding 9.68 million USD, the statement mentioned.

The statement also elaborated that the total quantities of crude oil exported during August from oil fields in central and southern Iraq were 100.75 million barrels, while the quantities exported from oil fields in Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan were more than 1.1 million barrels.

The statement also indicated that the average price per barrel was 95.12 USD.

The statement added that the exported quantities were loaded by 32 international companies from ports on the Arabian Gulf and the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil started to share information about its oil export operations and revenues out of its awareness and belief to let the information available for the Iraqi people, according to the statement.