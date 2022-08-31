Iraqi Parliament declares 3 days of mourning after dozens killed in Green Zone

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohamed al-Halbousi, announced on Wednesday a 3-day mourning for the victims killed in the violent clashes between protesters in the Green Zone in Baghdad on Monday and Tuesday.

Halbousi said in a statement that upon the request of the MPs, a mourning was officially declared in the parliament for a period of 3 days for the death of protesters and the security personnel who were victims of the unfortunate events that took place in the past two days.

Halbousi also called on the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to declare an official mourning in the country, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Iraq witnessed bloody clashes on Monday and Tuesday between supporters of the Shiite cleric and leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and his political rivals in which more than 30 people were killed and more than 500 others were wounded.

Supporters of the Sadrist movement broke into the Green Zone in Baghdad where government buildings and foreign embassies are located, immediately after al-Sadr’s announcement that he is quitting political work.

Supporters of the Sadrist movement withdrew from Baghdad streets in compliance with the directives of their leader who criticized what he described as ‘revolution’ and the violence that prevailed the protests.

The decision of Muqtada al-Sadr to resign from political work took place months after struggle against the Coordination Framework which includes Shiite parties and forces to form a majority government, after the Sadrist movement won the majority of seats in the Parliament.