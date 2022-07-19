Iraqi passport ranks second worst globally

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi passport came in as the second worst passport in an annual ranking of the world’s most powerful passports.

According to the Henley Passport Index, the Iraqi passport only ranked better than Afghanistan and the worst passport to have amongst Arab countries including Yemen, Syria, Libya, and the Palestinian Territories.

Japan holds the number one spot on the index released by Henley & Partners while Singapore and South Korea come in joint-second place.

Thanks to years of on-going corruption and war, it is no surprise that the Iraqi passport ranked second worst worldwide. Iraqi locals can only hope a new government can place the correct measures and actual promises to improve its future passport rankings.