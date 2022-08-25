Iraqi pilot dies during training in Alabama

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Defense revealed the circumstances in which an Iraqi pilot died during training in the United States.

The Ministry of Defense issued a statement to respond to circulated news in social media and in television regarding the death of Colonel Ammar Assi Hamdan.

“Colonel Ammar Assi Hamdan was in the United States of America participating in a three-week air mission commander training course at the Fort Rucker U.S. Army Aviation Center in Dale County, Alabama, United States,” the statement mentioned.

“On Saturday, August 20, 2022, during the field studies program activity near Marina in Florida, Colonel Ammar Assi Hamdan was part of a group of trainees participating in an approved and supervised tour in the Chipola River. At approximately 12:55 pm, Colonel Ammar fell into the river and did not reappear. Extensive searches were carried out but search teams were unable to find his body until Monday morning, August 22, 2022,” the statement elaborated.

The Iraqi ministry indicated in the statement that there is an ongoing investigation into the incident carried out jointly by the US army and the Iraqi Ministry of Defense through its representatives, the military attaché and the embassy in Washington, to find out the circumstances of the incident and the truth of what happened.

The Iraqi Ministry of Defense confirmed that, through its representatives in the United States, since the accident took place until the recovery of the body of Colonel Ammar, it is following up on all procedures until his body arrives in Baghdad.