Iraqi Planning Ministry announces unemployment rate 16.5%

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced on Tuesday the statistics of a survey related to the labor force in the country, and indicated that the unemployment rate in Iraq reached 16.5 percent.

The survey was carried out by the Central Statistical Organization of Iraq (COS) for the second half of 2021, in cooperation with the International Labour Organization.

“One of the important indicators shown by the survey was the population aged 15 years represent about 64 percent of the total population,” The Iraqi Minister of Planning, Khaled Battal, said during a press conference in Baghdad.

“The males constituted about 50 percent, and the females are 50 percent, which is equal. The youth group aged 15-24 years constituted 21 percent, while youth who are 25 years old and above represented 43 percent of the total population, and the unemployment rate is 16.5 percent,” Battal explained.

Battal elaborated that the survey showed many results and indicators that are significantly important in terms of the development.

The Minister of Planning called on the interested and responsible entities inside Iraq, including ministries and civil society organizations, to gather information related to work from this survey, and not to use or follow false or wrong information.