Iraqi artist Yusra Al-Abadi passed away

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Forum for Culture and Arts in the Jordanian capital, Amman, announced on Wednesday that the Iraqi artist, Yusra Al-Abadi, died at the age of 61, according to Shafaq news.

The Iraqi Forum for Culture and Arts in Amman, in a statement, mourned Al-Abadi’s death who died on Wednesday.

Al-Abadi was born in 1961, in Diwaniyah city, the capital of Al-Qadisiyyah governorate in southern Iraq, where she completed school.

In 1985, Al-Abadi earned her bachelor degree from the Academy of Fine Arts in Baghdad.

Al-Abadi participated in many art exhibitions in Iraq, Dubai, Kuwait, Oman, Germany, France, the United States and Spain. She also participated in exhibitions of the Iraqi Plastic Artists Society.

Al-Abadi worked as a painter in Baghdad newspaper in 2002, Al-Adeeb (The Writer) newspaper in 2004 and Al-Haqiqa (The Truth) newspaper in 2003.

Al-Abadi also worked as an educational specialist in the Iraqi Ministry of Education.