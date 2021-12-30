Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi confirms International Coalition’s combat missions have concluded

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Iraqi Prime Minister, announced that the International Coalition’s combat missions in Iraq have concluded. To safeguard ISIS from resurging, Al-Kadhimi highlighted that the coalition’s new role is to continue providing guidance, intelligence, and support to the Iraqi personnel and security forces.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi tweeted from his official Twitter account: “The Coalition have fully completed their combat role after transfer of personnel and material outside Iraq. Going forward, their role will be to advise and assist our security forces per the outcome of the Strategic Dialogue.”

“We thank the leadership of the Coalition, it’s members, our partners and neighbors in combating Daesh and reaffirm that our security forces stand ready to defend our people,” Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi added.