Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi holds press conference before the Jeddah Summit

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi recently held a press conference in Baghdad before leaving the Iraqi capital to head to Saudi Arabia for the Jeddah Summit. The Prime Minister accepted the invitation from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to join the Jeddah Summit that will be attend by the United States, Jordan, Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The Jeddah Summit will highlight regional energy developments, climate change, progress in the Covid-19 pandemic, impacts from the Ukraine-Russia war including food security.

“I know that there are some rumors that the conference has other goals. I say with all transparency that this information is inaccurate,” said Al-Kadhimi during the press conference. “These are merely attempting to cause confusion regarding Iraq’s role and its efforts to restore its standing in the region in support of its brothers and neighbors. These rumors are untrue and there is no agenda other than coordination and cooperation on the issues at hand.”

The Prime Minister discussed about the Palestinian cause highlighting that “Iraq’s position is firm and clear regarding the Palestinian cause and is not subject to discussion.”

“Our position is clear on the Palestinian issue, and there is nothing on the agenda of the conference to discuss the issue of normalization,” said Al-Kadhimi.

“Iraq has ended its isolation and has become an active member in the region, serving neighboring countries, and encouraging convergence of viewpoints,” added Al-Kadhimi.