Iraqi PM arrives in New York to attend UN General Assembly meetings

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, arrived in New York on Tuesday to attend the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s press office.

Al-Kadhimi will deliver Iraq’s speech at the General Assembly meeting which will start on Wednesday, the statement mentioned.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings, will meet with kings and presidents of countries participating in the UN General Assembly meetings, as well as the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, according to the statement.

The statement elaborated that the Iraqi Prime Minister’s agenda will also include a meeting with several officials of international and regional organizations to discuss the most important issues and aspects of cooperation at various levels to address the economic and political challenges facing Iraq and the region.

“We are now heading to New York City to participate in the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of Iraq,” according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s press office on Monday.