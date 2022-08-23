Iraqi PM cuts short visit to Egypt due to Baghdad events

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, cut short his visit to Egypt and returned to Baghdad on Tuesday to directly supervise the work of the security forces in protecting the judiciary and the state institutions , according to a press statement issued by the Prime Minister press office.

Al-Kadhimi warned that disrupting the work of the judicial institution exposes the country to serious risks, according to the statement.

Al-Kadhimi stressed that the right to demonstrate is guaranteed by the Iraqi constitution, but it is important to respect state institutions to continue their work and serve the people, the statement mentioned.

The Prime Minister called on all political parties to take advantage of the national dialogue to get the country out of the current crisis, the statement added.

Al-Kadhimi called for an immediate meeting to be attended by leaders of political parties to activate the national dialogue and defuse the crisis.

Supporters of the Sadrist movement who staged a sit-in in the Green Zone in Baghdad set up their tents on Tuesday in front of the building of the Supreme Judicial Council.

In return, the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq announced the suspension of its work in protest against the sit-in.

The Supreme Judicial Council mentioned in a statement that it met with the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq following the protesters’ sit-in demanding to dissolve the parliament. Their meeting resulted in suspending the work of the Supreme Judicial Council and the Federal Supreme Court.