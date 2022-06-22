Iraqi PM denies obstructing Chinese agreement

Baghdad (iraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Khadhimi, denied on Tuesday the accusations against his government of obstructing the implementation of the bilateral Chinese agreement, emphasizing that all the provisions of the agreement are being implemented.

During the session of the Iraqi Council of Ministers, Al-Kadhimi addressed the accusations made against his government by some parties to obstruct the Chinese agreement. He denied all the accusations, and indicated that the implementation of the first project in the agreement, which is the construction of one thousand schools across Iraq, started last week.

Al-Khadhimi wondered how would the government obstruct the agreement while, in fact, it proceeded with implementing the most important project of the agreement related to education.

Al-Kadhimi elaborated that the government is moving forward with the implementation of the project’s first phase, and second phase will include the construction of another one thousand schools in all governorates.

The Iraqi Prime Minister stated that the coming stages will witness the implementation of the rest of provisions of the agreement. He pointed out that the claim that the government is obstructing the implementation of the agreement is a false accusation.