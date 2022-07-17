Iraqi PM discusses bilateral relations with Egyptian President

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, met on Saturday with the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, on the sidelines of Jeddah Summit for Security and Development, in which the United States, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Iraq, Egypt and Jordan participated, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s press office.

The meeting discussed several issues of common interest between Iraq and Egypt, the bilateral relations between both countries, ways to strengthen cooperation in political and economic fields, and efforts to enhance food security, according to the statement.

Al-Kadhimi stressed that the bilateral relations between Iraq and Egypt are deep and strong, and emphasized the need to expand and develop areas of cooperation between the two countries to serve the interests of Iraq and Egypt and to achieve stability and prosperity, not only for the two countries, but for all countries in the region.

According to the spokesperson of the Egyptian Presidency, Bassam Rady, President El-Sisi confirmed the Egyptian policy’s unwavering positions that support Iraq and maximize its Arab national role, Egypt Today mentioned.