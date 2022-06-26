Iraqi PM discusses bilateral ties, regional developments with Iranian President

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, received on Sunday the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, as he arrived in Tehran coming Jeddah, to discuss the bilateral relations and regional developments, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Al-Kadhimi and an accompanying high-level delegation of political and economic officials were received by the Iranian Minister of Energy, Ali Akbar Mehrabian, according to Mehr News Agency,

The Iraqi Prime Minister visited Saudi Arabia on Saturday where he met with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. They discussed the importance of developing the bilateral relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia to serve the interests of the people of both countries.

Al-Kadhimi and Mohamed bin Salman also talked about several regional and international issues of common interest in addition to efforts to consolidate peace and de-escalation in the region.

The Iraqi Prime Minister’s tour to Jeddah and Tehran comes within a framework to achieve convergence of views between Iran and Saudi Arabia particularly after Baghdad hosted five rounds of dialogue between both countries.