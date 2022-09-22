Iraqi PM discusses economic cooperation with Kuwaiti counterpart

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, held discussions on Wednesday with the Kuwaiti Prime Minister, Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, regarding strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting between both officials was held on the sidelines of their participation in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to a press statement issued by Iraqi Prime Minister press office.

The statement mentioned that the two officials, during their meeting, addressed the bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries, ways of developing these relations, regional issues and issues of common interest.

Al-Kadhimi and Al-Sabah stressed the importance of enhancing the joint cooperation between Iraq and Kuwait at various levels, and increasing the economic cooperation and investment.

The meeting also addressed activating the work of the joint Iraqi-Kuwaiti ministerial committee, in a way that enhances the interests of the two countries in terms of prosperity and development.